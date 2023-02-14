The regional elections have caused the decline of the idea and the project of an autonomous centre

Letizia Moratti was quite cryptic but also quite clear in commenting on the electoral disaster in Lombardy of the Third Pole. “Now we are waiting to see and understand what will happen at the Democratic Party congress, an important step for future political balances“. Words that conceal the future project of the Action-Italia Viva alliance, which came out with broken bones from this regional electoral round. Bad in Lombardy and very bad in Lazio. The goal now is to achieve victory for Stefano Bonaccini, who has a moderate and reformist profile, to then build an alternative over time to the right of Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini by abandoning the 5 digit and the bicycle Italian Left-Greens (AVS).

A few weeks ago the Third Pole focused on Elly Schlein to hope for a split towards the center by Base Riformista. Now everything has changed. The space in the center does not go beyond 10% and it is not enough to prevent the victory of one of the two poles (the centre-right in particular) and to tip the scales. Now the goal is to achieve the clear, clear and strong success of Bonaccini to build a centre-left alliance, perhaps (indeed probably) also together with More Europe. Granted, on the part of the Pd, that this scenario could lead to some spills to the left, but the road is now marked. The vote showed – as he wrote yesterday Affaritaliani.it – that we need a “normal” Democratic Party that deals with people’s concrete problems and that puts social rights at the center before civil ones.

And the numbers demonstrate, both in Lombardy and in the Lazio, that despite the divisions and controversies, the Democratic Party remains the point of reference for the opposition, especially in large cities such as Rome and Milan. The scenario has changed radically since yesterday, the idea of ​​an alternative center on the right and left sets and, over time and step by stepthe plan is to build and organize an alternative of Centre-left, pro-European, moderate and not shouted. If Bonaccini wins, therefore, we go towards building a rassemblement with Action-Italia Viva, in which Moratti will play a role, and Più Europa. Giving up like this Joseph Conte and his M5S came out with broken bones from the polls but also giving up Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli. A project that is not easy but one that needs to be built slowly, the government has come out strengthened and the only one that Bonaccini’s reformist and moderate centre-left certainly doesn’t lack is time.

