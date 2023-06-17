Hot air from the Sahara to Italy, peaks up to 42 degrees – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 17 – After the relatively cool and unstable phase, with the torrential rains that invaded the peninsula starting from May 1st, the arrival of warm air from the Sahara is now expected, expanding from Algeria towards the ‘Italy.



The temperatures next week, according to the weather trend, could reach 42 degrees in Sardinia and 39, locally, in Sicily. This is the picture provided by Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, who confirms the weather reversal, from umbrellas to beach umbrellas. In addition to the heat, desert dust will also arrive from the Sahara, which will make the sky cloudy and yellowish at times, especially over the central-south.



Maximum temperatures of up to 40-42°C are expected in Sardinia and locally up to 39°C also in Sicily. These values ​​should be reached after 3-4 days of African warming, therefore around 20-21 June, but an even faster surge cannot be excluded with the first 40°C already on Sunday or Monday. On the rest of Italy, i.e. on the peninsular part, we will have temperatures of up to 33-35 degrees, but with a lot of humidity, a lot of heat and perceived temperatures above 40°C. The Major Islands in particular have been affected, but also the Tyrrhenian Center and the inland areas of the South. Rome could suddenly see the thermometer rise.



IN DETAIL Saturday 17. In the north: mostly sunny and warm, gatherings in the afternoon on the hills. In the middle: good weather, afternoon clouds over the mountains. In the south: clear or partly cloudy skies.



Sunday 18. In the north: sunny and warm, some afternoon thunderstorms in the western Alps especially. In the middle: good weather and heat. In the south: clear and warm.



Monday 19. In the north: sunny and warm, some afternoon thunderstorms in the western Alps especially. In the middle: clear or hazy, very warm. In the south: clear or cloudy, very hot.



Trend: next week with Scipio, African super anticyclone, possible 42°C in the shade starting from the Major Islands. (HANDLE).

