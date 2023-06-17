Xiang Zuo hugged Guo Biting for the first time in a year and called her baby in a flash, which proves that the relationship between the two is very good- Sing Tao Global Network

Xiang Huaqiang’s son, Xiang Zuo, married Taiwanese actress Biting Guo in 2019. The two have a son and a daughter. Although there were rumors of a marriage change last year, Biting Guo released photos of a family of four on her 39th birthday in January this year to refute the rumors. The two went to the theme park together for a sweet girl, and their actions proved that their relationship has not changed. Yesterday (16th) Xiang Zuo and his mother Xiang Tai Chen Lan posted pictures of the family on Weibo respectively. It turned out that Xiang Zuo’s baby Isa was already 1 year old, and he even hugged Guo Biting and let out a flash: “My baby”, Sunshine happiness.

Xiang Zuo has not made public appearances for a while since rumors of his alleged infidelity in marriage, so he held a 1-year-old birthday party for Xizai, and posted a photo with his parents Xiang Huaqiang, Xiang Tai and a pair of children. Guo Biting smiled even more Her face was full, and in one of the photos she and Xiang Zuo were photographed face to face, proving that the relationship between the two was not affected. In the photo, Guo Biting has her long hair tied up, exuding an elegant temperament, and her child’s mouth looks more like a full mother. Xiang Zuo wrote: “If you have family, you have everything! isa’s first birthday party, thank you for your blessings from relatives and friends, thank you my big baby, my baby, my two little babies, thank you for having you!” and Xiang Tai also left a message: “The eldest son Sun Xiangsheng’s first birthday is actually on the 17th, but I passed the live broadcast so it was ahead of time. Thank you for your blessings! I will send my best wishes to all my friends! Everyone is healthy and happy.”

▲Xiang Zuo is affectionately called Guo Biting Baby.

▲Xiang Zuo hugged Guo Biting to prove that the two are like glue.

▲Xiang Zuo and Guo Biting flashed.

▲ Xiang Tai left a message to thank everyone for their blessings to Sun Zai.

