Home » Valledupar entrepreneurship fair generated more than $100 million
News

Valledupar entrepreneurship fair generated more than $100 million

by admin
Valledupar entrepreneurship fair generated more than $100 million

With estimated sales at more than 100 million pesos, concluded the Third Entrepreneurship, Culture and Tourism Fair, led by the Valledupa Mayor’s Officer, through the Ministry of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism.

Also read: What does Dane say about the 15,800 jobs of the mayor of Valledupar?

During June 17 and 18, the local economy was revitalized, where 100% Vallenato entrepreneurs exhibited and marketed their business ideas.

With this commercial showcase we have allowed microentrepreneurs to promote their business ideas. We are satisfied with the effort and work carried out during these two days where tourism was present in the alleys of the Historic Center“, assured the secretary of Municipal Development, María Pía Romero Becerra.

Do not stop reading: Companies opened new job vacancies in Valledupar: Salaries of almost $4 million

He added: “Although on Saturday the weather conditions were not the best due to rain, on Sunday Valledupar responded and we had a fairly high flow of people.or, thus achieving a good percentage of sales”.

See also  “Photovoltaics on the roofs of all schools”, Nardella's proposal

You may also like

Clochard beaten to death in Pomigliano d’Arco –...

2030 “” |

pass to a single lane

Unrelenting governance formalism to reduce the burden on...

Riding the crest of the wave: Japan and...

24 cases of covid in Maturín

Six dead and eight injured leave a new...

Mediterranean University – Articles

The University Technician closes the first phase in...

“The Ordinance project that creates Belén de Bajirá...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy