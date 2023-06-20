Valledupar entrepreneurship fair generated more than $100 million

With estimated sales at more than 100 million pesos, concluded the Third Entrepreneurship, Culture and Tourism Fair, led by the Valledupa Mayor’s Officer, through the Ministry of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism.

During June 17 and 18, the local economy was revitalized, where 100% Vallenato entrepreneurs exhibited and marketed their business ideas.

“With this commercial showcase we have allowed microentrepreneurs to promote their business ideas. We are satisfied with the effort and work carried out during these two days where tourism was present in the alleys of the Historic Center“, assured the secretary of Municipal Development, María Pía Romero Becerra.

He added: “Although on Saturday the weather conditions were not the best due to rain, on Sunday Valledupar responded and we had a fairly high flow of people.or, thus achieving a good percentage of sales”.

