Home » Washington Wizards, also Isaiah Todd in the package for Bradley Beal
Sports

Washington Wizards, also Isaiah Todd in the package for Bradley Beal

by admin
Washington Wizards, also Isaiah Todd in the package for Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards are also entering Isaiah Todd in the trade for Bradley Beal with the Phoenix Suns.

The player comes from two seasons spent mostly in the G League but still has a guaranteed one-year $1.8 million contract.

See also  Shiffrin has found a new head coach

You may also like

Celebrating Asian Games Shaoxing Runners Happy Run_Zhejiang Online

2023-24 NBA odds: Five title futures to buy...

Skalák and Škoda finished in Mladá Boleslav, Poulolo...

Eneko Fernández takes Masterchef 11

Argentina win without Messi in Indonesia

Loïc Nego one step away from Le Havre

England 7-0 North Macedonia: Hat-trick hero Bukayo Saka...

Unusual mockery. A fan is now not allowed...

England 7-0 North Macedonia: Three Lions attacking stars...

Outsider Clark surprises at US Open

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy