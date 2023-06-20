Alcoholic minibus driver who did not comply with the “stop” warning in Kocaeli had a hard time with the police – Actual News

Olay, Mutlukent Boulevard Gebze Cemetery occurred in front of it. According to the information obtained, the Volkswagen brand was used in the traffic application carried out by the police teams. Service minibus with plate 41 P 4752 driver S.C. He didn’t follow the “stop” warning. As the accelerating minibus started to flee, the police teams took action. The minibus, which was stopped by the police teams as a result of a long chase, was stopped. Alcohol test was applied to S.Ç. who was lowered from the stopped vehicle. As a result of the test, it was determined that S.Ç. was alcoholic. Detained S.C. He was then taken to the police station.

On the other hand, it was seen that the right front side of the midibus had an accident. The midibus was then lifted with the help of a tow truck. The police launched an investigation into the incident.

