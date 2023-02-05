With the left foot he began the transfer of Valledupar Fútbol Club in the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

In the official premiere of Julián Barragán as technical director, the vallenato cast was defeated by a goal by nil in a duel valid for date 1 that was played at the Raúl Miranda stadium in the municipality of Yumbo, Valle del Cauca.

A mistake at the start by central defender Kevin Rivas was well taken advantage of by striker Jairo Ditta, who beat goalkeeper Weimar Asprilla with a low shot from his right leg just 8 minutes into the first half.

The Verdiblancos had the equalizer at the feet of midfielder Arney Rocha in the first half, through a penalty sanctioned by referee Jhonatan Ortiz, but the shot was saved by goalkeeper Juan Loaiza.

Valledupar FC’s next outing will be on Saturday, February 11 at 3 pm against Cúcuta Deportivo, a match that will be played behind closed doors at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau to complete the first of the four sanction dates imposed by Dimayor for the invasion of public on the field of play last September.

Cortuluá goalkeeper Juan Loaiza avoided the Vallenato draw by saving a penalty in the first half./ PHOTO: DIMAYOR.

In a press conference after the game, Verdiblanco coach Julián Barragán highlighted his team’s performance despite the defeat.

“I saw an aggressive team, a team that had goal situations, the team was correct in operation, it was good, we had to be able to draw and even win if we had scored the goals. The performance is positive in terms of goal options. The team generated quite a few scoring options”, Barragán pointed out.

Meanwhile, the player Dayro Valencia said: “We did what we worked on during the week, the team’s performance was good, the goal was missing.”

DATASHEET

Estadio Raúl Miranda from Yumbo, Valle del Cauca. Central Jonathan Ortiz-Narino Cortuluá Juan Loaiza, Cristian Mosquera, Steven Valencia, José García, Kalazan Suárez, Maikol Herrera, Luis Guevara, Santiago Vergara, Breider Villalobos, Johar Mejía, Jairo Ditta. Technical director Jorge Edier Peralta. Gol Jairo Firm (8′) Valledupar F Weimar Asprilla; Joan Cajares, Kevin Rivas, Juan Viveros and Darwin Balanta; Ali Reyes, Arney Rocha, Juan Angulo, Juan Cantillo, and Victor Ballesteros; Dayrón Valencia. Substitutions Jhon Gutiérrez for Alí Reyes and Kevin Rentería for Víctor Ballesteros (58′); Edwin Zapata for Arney Rocha and Rubén Ramos for Juan Cantillo (75′); and Gianfranco Orozco for Juan Viveros (78′). Technical director Julian Barragan

OTHER RESULTS

Barranquilla FC 2 – 2 Real Cartagena Cucuta Deportivo 1 – 0 Orsomarso SC Atlético FC 1 – 1 Real Santander Patriotas FC 1 – 0 Llaneros FC

Domingo

Lions FC vs. Boca Juniors of Cali

Hour 7:30 p. m. Estadio Itagui Metropolitan Television Television: WIN+

February 22

Bogota FC vs. Sports Quindío

Hour 4 p.m. Estadio Metropolitan Roof

March 1st

CEIF Fortress vs. Tigres FC

Hour 4 p. m. Estadio Metropolitan Roof

BY: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN