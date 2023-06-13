Burisma paid Joe Biden and Hunter Biden a $5 million bribe each

A “credible witness” told the FBI in 2020 that Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma bribed Vice President Joe Biden with $5 million in 2015-2016 to avoid prosecution. The witness has 17 recordings of phone calls proving this, Senator Chuck Grassley (Republican of Iowa) said Monday in the Senate.

On June 30, 2020, the FBI spoke to the “very credible” witness and made the statement in an official statement Interrogation Protocol FD-1023 held, like that Grassley before the Senate on Monday. The witness have with a Burisma manager who confirmed that he had paid then-vice president and Ukraine representative Joe Biden $5 million to obtain the dismissal of Attorney General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma. According to Republican MPs, it is said to be Burisma boss Mykola Slotschewski.

This sum is equal to the salary that President’s son Hunter Biden received in 2014-2019 to sit on Burisma’s board of directors. However, according to the witness, Joe Biden was also paid directly through dark channels in the amount of $5 million.

»$5 million. for the one Biden, and $5 million. for the other Biden,” the Burisma manager told the witness. The payments were obscured by so many bank accounts and shell companies “that you can’t sort it out in 10 years,” says the manager, who calls Joe Biden “The Big Guy” (The Big Guy): “The payments didn’t go directly to them The Big Guy,” he testified.

“The Big Guy” is considered a code word for Joe Biden in the emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop. In a Email dated 05/03/2017 from the Hunter Biden advisor James Gilliar an Biden-Partner Tony Bobilinksi to a Joint Venture with the Chinese energy giant CEFC, the division of shares was determined: “20 for H” and “10 for the big one” (The Big Guy). The receiver Tony Bobulinksi had faced 2020 Fox News confirms that this is Joe Biden.

In a performance before Council on Foreign Relations On January 23, 2018, Joe Biden boasted that he had provided a $1 billion loan guarantee in 2016 for the dismissal of Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin.

In a phone call with the former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko On February 18, 2016, Poroshenko told Biden that he had fired Attorney General Shokin – “although he had done absolutely nothing wrong.” On May 13, 2016, Biden thanked Poroshenko for appointing a new Attorney General and assured him of the $1 billion loan guarantee of the USA will now flow.

According to Senator Chuck Grassley, the FBI interrogation transcript included FD-1023 the statement that the witness has 17 audio recordings of conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden: 15 audio recordings of telephone conversations between him and Hunter Biden and audio recordings of telephone conversations between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The witness kept these notes “as a kind of life insurance policy in case he got into trouble,” Grassley said. The witness would also have testified that Joe Biden may have arranged for Burisma to hire Hunter Biden.

“What have the Justice Department and FBI done since 2020 to solve this?” demanded the senator on Monday. “The Justice Department and the FBI need to show what they did. You no longer deserve the presumption of innocence. When it comes to the nominee Trump, the former president, the Justice Department and the FBI use every resource at their disposal. The facts now available to Congress and the public make it clear that the Justice Department and the FBI have not had nearly the same focus on the Biden family.”

Video: Senator Chuck Grassley on Monday 6/12/2023 in the US Senate