Valledupar FC disappears, leaves the city and will play in Soacha

Although this Thursday the board of directors of Valledupar Fútbol Club SA will meet, in an extraordinary way, to “discuss and decide on a change of headquarters for the team”, the president of the club, Nicolás Baena, in dialogue with EL PILÓN, confirmed that the decision It is already taken: two decades of Primera B in the capital of Cesar are over because Valledupar FC will change venues.

Baena, son of the club’s majority shareholder, Luis Baena, He said that they already have everything agreed so that the municipality of Soachain cundinamarca, be your new headquarters. Baena assured that only “the Extraordinary Assembly of Dimayor is missing” and that they already have approval of the new stadium from the body that governs professional football.

For Brothersthe trigger for the decision, in addition to “the lack of support, both private and public”was the way in which support was offered to the club Eagles Rionegro.

“The trigger for this is when we see that people who don’t want to help us, who don’t have a way, who don’t answer us, who don’t receive us, go and look for a team like Águilas Doradas to bring them by offering sums that we don’t even care about. we were approaching, It seemed very strange to us that they don’t want us in the city,” he said.

Baena added that as a result of that, they looked for options for the improvement of the club. “That is the reality, nobody has received us, they have not sought us out, we have sought meetings, a year and a half ago with the people who make determinations, they have not wanted to receive our calls, we are already going for a year and a half, we have been It has become something that we are not satisfied with and we are looking for options to improve the club”, said the businessman.

Regarding what was said to this outlet at the beginning of the season, about the fact that they were happy with the Vallenato fans and would not leave the city, Baena stated: “It is very uncomfortable for us wanting to give everything, no one answered us elsewhere and they looked for another team, which, as you well stated, was a reality, they went looking for another team trying to get us out, we wanted to stay, we think it is a spectacular place , but it is untenable to be in a place where you are not wanted. The same people who told us that they can’t help us, went after another team. We as a club have to make decisions”.

By: José Alejandro Martínez Vega / EL PILÓN

