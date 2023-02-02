Although the perception in the municipality is different, according to the latest figures revealed by the National Department of Statistics (DANE), in terms of unemployment for the October-December 2022 quarter, Valledupar fell to fifth place among capital cities, with a rate unemployment rate of 14.4%.

The capital of Cesar is located after the municipalities of Quibdó (26.3%), Ibagué (16.5%), Riohacha (16.3%) and Florencia (15.0%).

In this regard, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, affirmed “this measurement of the last quarter of 2022 by DANE reflects that the efforts are rewarded, by managing to reduce the unemployment rate indicators in Valledupar. We remain committed to addressing the recommendations to improve these statistics.”

He stressed that last year, the construction of important infrastructure works for the Bolivarian Games, allowed to occupy the labor force, in addition to important national events whose headquarters were this capital, allowing to boost the economy, and therefore, employment.

The Dane revealed the national unemployment rate for January-December 2022, which registered 11.2%, and for the 13 main cities and metropolitan areas 11.4%.

By December 2022, the unemployment rate was 10.3%. Compared with the same month of 2021 (11.1%), it had a decrease of 0.8 percentage points. The overall participation rate was 63.8%, which meant an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021 (62.5%). Finally, the occupancy rate was 57.3%, which represented an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to 2021 (55.5%).

“In that year, at the national level, women registered an unemployment rate of 14.3% and men 9.0%. According to cities, in the year 2022 Arauca presented the highest unemployment rate with 29.4%; they are followed by Quibdó with 23.8% and Mocoa with 23.8%”.

The Department also specified that, “compared to the immediately previous year, in 2022 there was an increase of 1.6 million employed persons, mainly in 3 branches of activities that led the economic recovery such as: artistic and entertainment activities, manufacturing industries and commerce” .

In the 10 cities, which together make up Tunja, Florencia, Popayán, Valledupar, Quibdó, Neiva, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Armenia and Sincelejo, the unemployed population decreased by 3,000 people, contributing to the national total.

