The government presented four ordinance projects.

Farlin Perea Rentería, governor of Chocó, installed the first period of extraordinary sessions of the Departmental Assembly of Chocó, which will go from February 1 to 15, 2023.

The president pointed out the importance of advancing in the projects to comply with the Development Plan “Generating Confidence” and benefit the communities of the department; she urged the deputies to work jointly and articulately in government efforts.

He pointed out some steps taken during his first month in office, such as the meetings with the Ministers of Health, Finance and Housing in order to achieve productive results in closing social gaps, as well as working hand in hand with international cooperation and continuing to regarding the issue of security, as a priority of the administration.

These are the projects presented by the departmental government for study and approval by the deputies:

1. Authorization to celebrate agreements and dictate other provisions.

2. Authorization to create the heading to comply with Ordinance 004 of March 16, 1995, by which the Festival of shawms and folk dances with shawms “Antero Agualimpia” is institutionalized.

3. Facultades to sign an interadministrative agreement with the National Federation of Departments.

4. Pro tempore authorization to incorporate, add. modify, make budget transfers and create budget items in the different sections of the Department’s general budget, public debt service and investment; in execution of its policies, programs, subprograms and projects, established in the general budget of income and expenses of the fiscal period 2023.