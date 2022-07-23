UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 1,783 new cases of coronavirus registered in the regional bulletin on Covid on Saturday 23 July, based on 8,753 swabs carried out. In detail, 354 positives emerged from the 2,398 molecular swabs, in addition to the 1,429 cases highlighted by the 6,355 antigenic swabs.

On the same day there were also 3 deaths: 1 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone. 6 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care, while 281 are hospitalized in other wards.

The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is equal to 1,038. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the region, 442,514 positivity to Covid have been ascertained, while the deaths have been a total of 5,215.