After it was announced by the Mayor of Valledupar that Decree 000968 that restricts the movement of motorcycles in the center of this capital was suspended because the merchants complained that the measure interrupted their sales; it was known that both parties enter the negotiation tables.

The purpose is to reach agreements that benefit the municipal administration so that there is control over mobility and less disorder in this area and that, at the same time, the merchants do not lose their sales.

It should be remembered that last week when the renewal of the decree came out, the controls by Municipal Transit agents did not wait in the downtown area, immobilizing everyone who passed through the place. This led people to stop visiting the store, for which the duels of the stores disagreed with the measure.

