Disappeared suddenly at the age of 68, the early activist and local party representative had also run as a councilor on the Morocco list. Funeral on Friday

VALPERGA. The news of the sudden death of Diego Gastaldi, which occurred on Wednesday 20 July at the age of 68, aroused deep condolences in Valperga. A retired maintenance technician, a lover of nature and the mountains, united by a deep sense of attachment to the country, for which he did not hesitate to get involved, Gastaldi was a passionate vignolant. Local referent and activist of the first hour of the 5 Star Movement, engaged in volunteering, he had been a candidate for city councilor in the list led by his friend Corrado Marocco.

In the age of social media, condolence also travels through the posts of closeness to the family in which Gastaldi’s human qualities are emphasized, his sincere laugh, his always being ready to dispense advice, without neglecting a joke to defuse, for temper the spirits, like someone who, despite everything, always managed to snatch a smile from his interlocutors.

«Always politically involved, Diego had approached the 5 Star Movement becoming a point of reference for the Canavese Five Star community and, in particular, for his activity in the Municipalities of Valperga and Cuorgnè – comments Alessandro Aiello -. We shared many battles with him, many gazebos, in the pursuit of that change in which he had never stopped believing and for which he has always worked with enormous generosity and availability towards everyone ».

The funeral of Gastaldi, who leaves his wife Loredana, his daughter Manola with Tarik and little Layla, his brother Ivan, will be celebrated on Friday 22 at 10.30 in civil form in the house in via Grosso 35.