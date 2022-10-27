Home News Valperga, teacher invested in the historic center
News

Valperga, teacher invested in the historic center

by admin
Valperga, teacher invested in the historic center

VALPERGA

Teacher hit by a van in the historic center. It happened today, Thursday 27, in Valperga in via Martiri at the corner of via Piave.

The driver of the van, dazzled by the sun, immediately stopped and called for help.The woman, a 50-year-old resident in the area, was treated by the 118 staff who, after stabilizing her, ordered her to be transferred by ambulance to the hospital of Ivrea. Her condition is not serious. Historic center closed to traffic. The dynamics will be reconstructed by the Carabinieri of Cuorgnè-

See also  Briefing: Detailed explanation of the Xi Jinping Biden video summit; the full text of the historical resolutions of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Communist Party of China announced-The New York Times

You may also like

Qiushi.com commentator: Deeply understand the “six persistence” and...

Hong Kong media: Shi Taifeng in charge of...

“Will Giorgia Meloni protect our rights? Will he...

Analysis of village officials as alternate members of...

He negotiates 2 years and 8 months for...

Tsinghua alumni sent an open letter to Xi...

Towards the farewell to masks in hospitals from...

Alig is back, the two days of the...

Focus on the economic operation of Fujian Province...

The mountain and Prime Minister Meloni

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy