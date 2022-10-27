VALPERGA

Teacher hit by a van in the historic center. It happened today, Thursday 27, in Valperga in via Martiri at the corner of via Piave.

The driver of the van, dazzled by the sun, immediately stopped and called for help.The woman, a 50-year-old resident in the area, was treated by the 118 staff who, after stabilizing her, ordered her to be transferred by ambulance to the hospital of Ivrea. Her condition is not serious. Historic center closed to traffic. The dynamics will be reconstructed by the Carabinieri of Cuorgnè-