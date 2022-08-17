Home News Van against ebike in Safforze: 15 years old in hospital
News

Van against ebike in Safforze: 15 years old in hospital

by admin
Van against ebike in Safforze: 15 years old in hospital

The bike would have jumped the intersection in the road to the hamlet and the collision with the Ducato was inevitable. The boy is not serious but he was very afraid

BELLUNO. A 15-year-old from Ponte nelle Alpi ended up in hospital after colliding with a van near Safforze, behind the rugby pitch. The boy is not in danger of life but he was very frightened: the fall to the ground caused injuries that were judged to be medicable at the Belluno hospital where he was transferred by ambulance. Very agitated, he was medicated and subjected to diagnostic tests, also comforted by his father who joined him at San Martino. The accident occurred around 1.45pm along the road behind the Hemisphere, between the van and the mountain bike. The Fiat Ducato had the right of way at the point where the bike was hit, at least according to the reconstructions made by the Belluno Carabinieri Radiomobile patrol who intervened. The two-wheeled vehicle would have skipped the Stop at the intersection and the impact would have been almost inevitable. An investment that fortunately did not have very serious consequences for the minor.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  A Campaign for Iraqi Rights - Zuhair al Jezairy

You may also like

China Eastern Airlines escorted 220 medical team members...

Rosatellum 2.0: this is how the electoral law...

Bonus 200 euros, from home helps to the...

Famous preachers from all over our province actively...

Mourning in Castellamonte for Tina Pizzi, the over...

Guangxi has made further efforts from four aspects...

Herbicide in the neighbor’s hedge: the quarrel breaks...

Mianyang, Sichuan launched 20 artificial rain-enhancing bombs, the...

Violence against women: 1,820 calls to the Telefono...

Focus on high-quality development｜Different tracks are equally exciting——Answer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy