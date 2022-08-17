The bike would have jumped the intersection in the road to the hamlet and the collision with the Ducato was inevitable. The boy is not serious but he was very afraid

BELLUNO. A 15-year-old from Ponte nelle Alpi ended up in hospital after colliding with a van near Safforze, behind the rugby pitch. The boy is not in danger of life but he was very frightened: the fall to the ground caused injuries that were judged to be medicable at the Belluno hospital where he was transferred by ambulance. Very agitated, he was medicated and subjected to diagnostic tests, also comforted by his father who joined him at San Martino. The accident occurred around 1.45pm along the road behind the Hemisphere, between the van and the mountain bike. The Fiat Ducato had the right of way at the point where the bike was hit, at least according to the reconstructions made by the Belluno Carabinieri Radiomobile patrol who intervened. The two-wheeled vehicle would have skipped the Stop at the intersection and the impact would have been almost inevitable. An investment that fortunately did not have very serious consequences for the minor.