Road accident on Friday 23 September, around 11.30 in Tamai di Brugnera in via Casut. Due to causes under investigation by the Spilimbergo traffic police, a van and a car collided. The American driver of the car (who was traveling with a younger son, who was unharmed) and the driver of the van were injured.

The first, more serious, was transported to the hospital in Udine by helicopter, the second hospitalized in an ambulance in Pordenone. According to the first testimonies, the accident occurred during the overtaking of a truck by the driver of the van.

On the spot, together with the traffic police and the 118 staff, the firefighters of the provincial command, who contributed to the rescue and then to make the road safe. Traffic inconveniences are noteworthy