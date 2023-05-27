Vandalism is evident in different sectors of the city

PROBLEMS. –

The inhabitants of different sectors of Riobamba feel uneasy about the constant problems that are evident, among them acts of vandalism, since for example at the beginning of the week in the Oriental neighborhood some waste containers were overturned, which caused a bad image because the garbage spread.

“I really don’t know what is happening in the first place with the youth and secondly with the people who do not unite to prevent more acts of vandalism from continuing in the peripheral neighborhoods of Riobamba,” said Luis Taday, a merchant and resident of the Oriental neighborhood, where it was evidenced that one of the waste containers was turned over by people who apparently do not belong to the neighborhood.

Taday stressed that not only these public goods are affected, but also the houses in the Oriental and Camilo Ponce neighborhoods, since the facades of the residences have been defaced by people who, instead of helping security, generate a bad image. to the area, which would make them neighborhoods that are frowned upon. "There is police patrol, there is a Community Police Unit in Camilo Ponce, but it is seen that some authorities do not want to support one hundred percent with the security issue," he said. On the other hand, Verónica Vargas, a resident of the Camilo Ponce citadel, commented that another of the difficulties is that a large number of homeowners have leased their properties to people who allegedly have a criminal record, and for this reason it would be essential that there is some authority that advise on these issues, more than anything to avoid what is being recorded in other parts of the city, where the Police have arrested criminals who used rented apartments or homes to store what was stolen.