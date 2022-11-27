Home News Varazze, A10 motorway “broken” in two: it is suspected that the lorry was carrying an illegal load
News

by admin
The overpass that blocked the A10 motorway for almost 15 hours at Varazze in the direction of Genoa will have been demolished, rebuilt and reopened to traffic on Thursday night. Damaged “irreparably” by the impact with a construction site scarifier loaded on the trailer of a lorry, an accident which by pure chance did not have far more dramatic consequences, will be replaced with a prefabricated deck.

