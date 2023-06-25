Vasseur: “Charles should put himself in our shoes”

Charles Leclerc he finished fourth in the race at the Circuito Gilles Villeneuvebut the data relating to a good long run pace shown by the Scuderia, which on Sunday took a step forward compared to Saturday, gave a slight optimism.

It is clear that all expectations of a podium collapsed on Saturday when Leclerc he was excluded from Q3 with the intermediates after a brief discussion with the team and those slick to change immediately, with the Monegasque forced to settle for the 11th fastest time in Q2. Then started tenth because of penalty to his partner Carlos Sainzthe strategy interrupted again created a slight frustration in the pilot, later expressed in the post-qualifying declarations, perhaps considered too “heavy”.

“You can always do a better job”Vasseur told media outlets, including RacingNews365.com. “But it’s also true that the image you have 10 seconds after qualifying isn’t always the best perspective. We had a good discussion with Charles and during the session we gave him an overview of the situation. I understand yours confusion about what happened, but I also think about times he should put himself in our shoes, precisely because he does not know the whole situation at the moment. We can’t say we did a good job, the pace was higher and finishing 11th means that something went wrong”.

