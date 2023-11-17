Home » Vasto Court and other Abruzzo residents at risk: New extension needed
by admin
“Given the stalemate situation that is characterizing the Abruzzo courts of Avezzano, Lanciano, Sulmona and Vastoaggravated by staff shortage which is getting worse from week to week, and having established that despite the continuous offers of collaboration the government and the majority are not willing to resolve the situation in a permanent and structural way, we believe that a stopgap solution is urgent a further extension by the end of the year”.

This is what the Abruzzo senator from the Democratic Party hopes, Michele Fina.

“An extension – he adds – that serves to have time to definitively review the reform. Proceed without delay. Time has been wasted this year and what remains will not be enough to find a definitive solution, unless the majority immediately signs my bill or presents a photocopy of it.”

The closure of the four courts in the region at risk, with unification of Vasto and Lanciano in Chieti and of Sulmona and Avezzano in L’Aquilais expected by end of 2024.

See also  Injured by a wild boar during a walk

