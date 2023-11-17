Covid Indicators on the Rise: The Latest in Covid Variant Eris and a New Strain of Feline Coronavirus

The Covid situation in Italy is taking a concerning turn as all indicators are on the rise, according to the weekly monitoring by the ISS. With infections increasing by 26%, hospitalizations also see a limited, yet evident, rise. The most widespread Covid variant in Italy at the moment is Eris, and doctors and virologists are advising vaccinations for both Covid and influenza for fragile subjects. However, anti-vaxxers are once again active on the internet, relaunching the hoax of pericarditis caused by anti-Covid vaccination.

In addition to the concerning Covid situation, a new strain of feline coronavirus has been identified as the possible cause of cat deaths on the island of Cyprus. This virus appears to have combined with a highly virulent canine pathogen, resulting in a “perfect storm of disease and transmissibility.” Veterinarians in Cyprus have raised the alarm about rising cases of FIP, which does not affect humans, and by August, the Cypriot government agreed to the veterinary use of the human SARS-CoV-2 drug molnupiravir, which appears to be an effective treatment for FIP. The situation has made international headlines, as the crisis led to nearly 300,000 reported cat deaths.

The ongoing pandemic and the emergence of new virus strains continue to pose challenges and require continued monitoring and research in both human and animal health.

