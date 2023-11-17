New OPPO Find X7 Series Model with Dimensity 9300 Processor Surfaces with Impressive AnTuTu Scores

OPPO Find X7 Series with Dimensity 9300 Processor Spotted in AnTuTu Benchmark

A new OPPO phone equipped with the powerful Dimensity 9300 processor has been spotted in the background of an AnTuTu benchmark, sparking speculation that it may be an upcoming model in the OPPO Find X7 series.

The device, with model number PHZ110, has achieved an impressive comprehensive score of 2,270,677 points in the benchmark. This score is broken down into a CPU score of 521,690 points, a GPU score of 911,683 points, a MEM score of 471,340 points, and a UX score of 365,964 points.

According to AnTuTu’s analysis, the Dimensity 9300 processor has demonstrated significant improvements in various aspects such as CPU, GPU, MEM, and UX when compared to its predecessors, placing it at the level of a new flagship platform.

In addition to the powerful processor, the device is also equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. AnTuTu speculates that the device may feature LPDDR5T+UFS 4.0 technology, and its system is based on a UI modified by Android 14.

OPPO has previously announced that their next-generation Find flagship product will support satellite communication technology. With the current official warm-up information, it is widely believed that the upcoming Find X7 mobile phone will debut the 2024 new generation super light and shadow imaging system jointly created by OPPO and Hasselblad.

As excitement builds for the release of the OPPO Find X7 series, the appearance of the device in the AnTuTu benchmark has only served to fuel speculation about the impressive features and capabilities that this new lineup of smartphones will offer.