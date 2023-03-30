Through social networks, people close to the young university student Laura Sofía Parra, who died after falling from a bus in Neiva, called for a vigil to pay her a heartfelt tribute.

The death of the young psychology student at the Surcolombiana University has generated a commotion in the city of Neiva, where several voices are heard calling for an investigation in order for justice to be done.

The death of the 19-year-old girl occurred yesterday, after being brain dead, when she fell from a moving bus in the center of the Huilense capital.

Velaton

The vigil convened through social networks, will be held today from 5:30 a.m. at Carrera 7 with Calle 4, downtown Neiva, the place where the fateful accident occurred on March 24.

Banners, white candles and white assistants with balloons have been summoned and will remain in place to pay homage and to demand justice.

On the fact, mobility authorities have announced that they are investigating and that in the same vein it is up to the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the fact.

For its part, the Bus company, in a statement stated: »The road accident, which is the subject of an investigation by the mobility authorities and the company, occurred around 3:30 pm when a vehicle affiliated with our company , covered route number 62 of SANTA ROSA – RAFAEL AZUERO, and from that moment both the company and the driver have been attentive to collaborate and provide all the documentation required for the young woman to be treated at the hospital.