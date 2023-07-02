Venezuela Rejects US Attempt to Interfere in Internal Affairs

Caracas, Venezuela – In a strong response to the United States government, Venezuela firmly rejected its latest attempt to interfere in the country’s internal affairs. The US government sought to establish a position regarding various aspects of Venezuela’s future electoral process in 2024.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, in a statement, highlighted that the robust participatory and protagonist democracy of Venezuela “neither requires nor accepts the tutelage of other nations.” It vehemently denounced the indirect democratic systems imposed by economic interests and deep institutionalized racism, which severely restrict participation.

The statement further underlined the discrimination faced by the Afro-descendant population, who are systematically deprived of exercising their democratic rights every year. Venezuela called on the United States to focus on making timely and fair corrections to its own electoral system before issuing value judgments on the legitimate actions of democratic institutions in other countries.

Venezuela emphasized that Washington “does not have morals or the right to comment on the political processes in our country.” The nation firmly believes that it has demonstrated its sovereignty and independence on various occasions. The interference of the Monroe Doctrine and the use of blackmail and threats through illegal and unilateral coercive measures have proven futile against a people that has irrevocably chosen to be free.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Venezuela’s commitment to its own democratic processes, unaffected by external pressures. The country stands resilient against any attempts to undermine its sovereignty and remains steadfast in its pursuit of a prosperous and independent future.

(With information from Prensa Latina)

