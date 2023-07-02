Palestinian Minister Qadri Abu Bakr died in an accident

Sunday, July 2, 2023, 10:47 am

Palestine (Ummt News) Palestinian minister Qadri Abu Bakr has died in a car accident in the northern occupied West Bank along with a former Palestinian prisoner and his wife.

According to international media reports, Qadri Abubakar, chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Commission for Current and Former Prisoners, was returning from a ceremony for the children of Palestinian prisoners near the town of Jamin on Route 505 when the accident occurred.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas mourned Abu Bakr’s death, saying he was a strong freedom fighter who spent his life defending Palestine, its cause and its people. He also said that Abu Bakr has been leading the struggle for the Palestinians since the early days of the national movement and defending the goals of his homeland and his people in all its fields and in the international arena. Read More: Shaheen Shah Afridi Makes History, Gets Another Honor On the other hand, the other dead in the car accident include a former Palestinian prisoner, Basim Sawan, and his wife. Hamas said in its condolence statement that it will remember the struggle of Abu Bakr and Sawan, the prisoners and their support for them.

