by admin
FOTO GETTY IMAGES

Venezuela registered 9 new coronavirus infections this Monday, March 13. All by community transmission, the authorities reported.

OK al balance newspaper offered by Freddy Ñáñez, Minister of Communication, these cases are located at: Zulia 3, Caracas 2, La Guaira 1, Miranda 1, Bolívar 1, Delta Amacuro 1.

Zulia presents the majority of infections in 2 of its 21 municipalities: Maracaibo 2, Santa Rita 1, indicates the report.

“We reached a total of 552,225 confirmed cases, 390 active cases and 545,981 people recovered, which represents 99% of the infections,” the official explained.

To date there are 220 patients who are asymptomatic, 81 with mild acute respiratory failure, 60 with moderate acute respiratory failure and 29 in the intensive care unit.

“Today we do not report deaths in our country, we maintain the figure of 5,854 in the national territory,” concluded Ñáñez.

