BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

Two maximum penalty scores gave the Cesar team the 2-0 victory against Sucre on the first day of the Zonal Juvenil de Fútbol that takes place on the pitch Galo Celedón from the Panama neighborhood of Valledupar.

At minute 34 of the first half, Luis Escorcia successfully executed a charge from the white penalty spotwhile at 89′, by the same route, Juan David Conrado scored the goal of tranquility for those led by Wilberto Pana.

The engagement was played in the middle of great influx of public that filled the stands of the sports scene to the south of the city.

The Zonal Juvenil de Fútbol is played on the Galo Celedón field in the Panamá neighborhood of Valledupar./ Joaquín Ramírez.

In the early hours, Bolívar beat Atlántico 2-0 with goals from Juan Galvis and Naiser Cabarcas. Later, in the second game of the first date, Magdalena and Córdoba tied a goal with goals from Elkin Daza and Oscar Díaz, respectively.

The second date will continue this Tuesday March 14 with the games: at 10 am Bolívar vs. Cordova; 1:30 p.m. Atlantic vs. Sucre; and 3:30 p.m. Caesar vs. cupcake.

The contest is under-17 category and organized by the Amateur Division of Colombian Soccer (Difútbol), Valledupar Mayor’s Office, the Institute of Sports, Recreation and Physical Activity, INDER Valledupar and the Cesar Soccer League.

Caesar selection.

THE CALENDAR

Monday Closes

Tuesday March 14

10 a.m. Bolivar vs. Cordova

1:30 p.m. Sucre

3:30 p.m. Cesar vs. Magdalena

Third Date

Thursday March 16

10 a.m. Atlantic vs. Cordova

1:30 p.m. Magdalena vs. Sucre

3:30 p.m. Caesar vs. Bolivar

fourth date

Friday March 17

10 am Atlantic . Magdalena

1:30 p.m. Sucre vs. Bolivar

3:30 p.m. Caesar vs. Cordova

fifth date

Sunday March 19

10 am Bolívar vs. Magdalena

1:30 p.m. Sucre vs. Córdoba

3:30 p.m. Atlantic