There is also talk of a market around Real Madrid that will come from the columns of Marca. The “hot” department is that of the control room, where the continuation of Nigel Williams-Goss and Sergio Rodriguez is questioned, in addition to the many physical problems of Carlos Alocén.

There are three names indicated as targets for the Madrid players, also in light of the difficulties in reaching Lorenzo Brown and Facundo Campazzo. There is talk of Kostas Sloukas (as also underlined by Encestando and confirmed by Eurohoops), Darius Thompson and Alberto Diaz, with the Spanish international from Malaga indicated as vying for the role of third play despite an exit clause defined as “high”.