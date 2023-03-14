Home Sports Real, in the radar directed by Sloukas, Thompson and Diaz
Sports

Real, in the radar directed by Sloukas, Thompson and Diaz

by admin
Real, in the radar directed by Sloukas, Thompson and Diaz

There is also talk of a market around Real Madrid that will come from the columns of Marca. The “hot” department is that of the control room, where the continuation of Nigel Williams-Goss and Sergio Rodriguez is questioned, in addition to the many physical problems of Carlos Alocén.

There are three names indicated as targets for the Madrid players, also in light of the difficulties in reaching Lorenzo Brown and Facundo Campazzo. There is talk of Kostas Sloukas (as also underlined by Encestando and confirmed by Eurohoops), Darius Thompson and Alberto Diaz, with the Spanish international from Malaga indicated as vying for the role of third play despite an exit clause defined as “high”.

See also  Tirreno-Adriatico begins with Ganna's victory

You may also like

who are the main Italian ski influencers? –...

what happened? — Sportellate.it

ANTOŠ’S RAZOR: Welcome to the playoffs, the judges...

Because these 10 beautiful and iconic animals are...

LA Lakers lose to NY Knicks at home

Milan Salernitana, Pioli: ‘Failed opportunity, we had to...

With a shield to the rescue. Teplice is...

the measure in the draft tax reform

CBA Comprehensive｜Qingdao Lectra Tongxi Zhejiang Reversed Dragon and...

Bucher wins competition in Edinburgh

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy