Venezuela ranked as the country with the worst fight against corruption for the fifth consecutive year, according to a recent report presented by the Council of the Americas and Control Risks.

The report called the Capacity Index to Combat Corruption (CCC), an analytical tool that allows evaluating the capacity of the countries of the region to detect, punish and stop corruption, indicated that the country occupies the last place in the ranking after Obtain the lowest score in the region in the fight against corruption.

Although modest advances were registered in 2022, in 2023 there were setbacks in all the categories evaluated, according to the document.

The report highlighted the 18% decrease in the variable that evaluates the mobilization of civil society against corruption, as well as the 15% decrease in the quality of the press, a reflection of the threats to freedom of expression and freedoms civilians by the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Countries with the highest scores in the study are considered to be those most likely to prosecute and punish corrupt actors. Impunity is more likely in countries at the bottom end of the ranking.

The scoring scale goes from 10, for the best rated, to zero for the least capable.

In this 2023 edition, Venezuela obtained a score of 1.46 in the fight against corruption, falling below countries like Guatemala (2.86) and Bolivia (2.56).

Uruguay tops the list as the country best able to combat corruption, with a score of 6.99; followed by Costa Rica, with 6.76; Chile, with 6.67.

