Venezuela received more than 1.82 million doses of the Chinese vaccine Vero Cell against him covid-19which will continue to “guarantee” the immunization of the population in public health centers, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The shipment was received by the National Corporation for Health Supplies (Consalud) -entity attached to the Health portfolio- at the Maiquetía International Airport «Simon Bolivar», which serves Caracas, according to a press release from the ministry.

He assured that, “thanks to the management” of Nicolas Maduro and the Minister of Health, Magaly Gutiérrez, continues to “strengthen the National Public Health System”, to, among other objectives, guarantee the “protection” of the population against the coronavirus.

Maduro assured this Monday in Twitterthat his government and the people are “strengthened” and “with greater confidence” in their abilities to deal with covid-19, whose first cases in the country were reported by the authorities three years ago.

He also stated that, since then, “many lives” have been saved due to the “timely” response of the government – which ordered the mandatory use of the mask, suspended face-to-face classes and commercial flights and declared a national quarantine -, as well as the “discipline” of the population.

Until this Sunday, the Caribbean country has registered 552,216 cases, of which 409 are “active” and 545,953 “recovered”.

In addition, according to official figures, in the last 3 years 5,854 people have died from complications derived from this disease.

