Venezuelan citizens lead the great migratory movements of the Americas, which showed a substantial increase in 2022 compared to previous years. This was revealed in a report released by the International Organization for Migration.

He indicated that the land border between Panama and Colombia registered an interannual increase of 86%, with a total of 248,284 irregular entries. He also pointed out that the number of foreigners who arrived at the southern border of the United States increased 27% (2,577,669), exceeding South American nationalities for the first time.

Last year, the main country of origin was Venezuela, with 150,327 citizens (61%), and behind were other nationalities, with 32,094 (13%) and Ecuador, with 29,356 (12%).

The figures varied between January and February 2023, when from Venezuela there were 9,434 citizens (19%)thus documenting a decrease in displacement from this country, but increasing the number of migrants from Haiti, with 16,744 (34%), and from Ecuador, with 11,555 (23%).

The figures also show that by December 2022 more than 40% of Venezuelans had Colombia as destination country, an intention that has barely decreased 1%. Instead, countries like Peru and Ecuador, which appeared among the destinations, appeared more frequently compared to the interests expressed by foreigners in 2021.

The text also states that the intention to return to Venezuela increased 13%, going from 15% in 2021 to 28% in 2022.

Almost 80,000 migrants through the Darién

Between January and November of last year, Venezuelans were the main nationality arriving in Mexico, with 81,624 citizens (21%). Behind them were people from Honduras, Guatemala, Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia, El Salvador and Ecuador.

The report Migration trends in the Americas collects that from the beginning of this year until March 26 78,585 migrants crossed through the province of Darién. Of these, 25,666 were Venezuelans, 21,804 Haitians, 13,842 Ecuadorians, 2,320 Chileans, 1,981 Colombians, and 1,897 Brazilians.

He added that between 2016 and 2020, 45% of the people who entered Chile were Venezuelans; followed by Haitians (19%), Colombians (10%), Peruvians (8%), Bolivians (7%) and other nationalities (11%). For Venezuelans, the economic crisis in their country was the main reason to leave.

According to the data, 6 out of 10 migrants sent remittances to their countries of origin during that period.

Also regular movements

The International Organization for Migration also said there was an increase in regular movements in some countries.

“From 2021 to 2022 there was a 22% increase in the number of H2-B visas granted to migrants, for jobs not related to agriculture. The total number went from 87,047 H2 –B visas at the end of 2021 to 106,016 by the end of 2022. During January and February 2023, 18,000 Venezuelans and 12,000 Ecuadorians they entered Panama on a regular basis, mainly from air entry points,” he exemplified.

The instance of the United Nations explained that during 2023 this trend has been maintained in most borders, except the United States. And he affirmed that the Venezuelans have a leading role in the great movements of the Americas, driven by the complex situation in their country of origin and in transit countries.

He pointed out that for January 20% of residences in Brazil corresponded to Venezuelan nationals; In Uruguay, during 2022, the highest migratory balance in the last 50 years is estimated, with a significant dominance of Venezuelans. Paraguay and Bolivia have appeared as transit countries to the south, especially to Chile.

While Uruguay, Peru and Colombia register greater entries and exits of migrants.

