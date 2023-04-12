For various reasons and claims, and with the complex national economic situation as a backdrop, several protests and mobilizations will come together this Wednesday in Neuquén and especially in Río Negro. Hospitallers, social organizations, poultry workers and employees of the public administration, among others, took to the roads and streets of the region.

The first demonstration began with the Pollolín workers after 6 am. Yesterday the firm’s employees announced that they would contribute to the highway bridges and the Third Bridge, which connect Neuquén and Cipolletti, to deliver flyers.

This morning this generated a major traffic chaos for fear of the cut, and for the delays caused by the road reduction. The closure of the Cipolletti-Neuquén lane was intermittent, every 10 minutes, to be able to explain to people what the claim is.

Since the beginning of the demonstration, employees of the firm explained that they would remain until 12. However, after 11:30, after learning that three workers had been run over on the Third Bridge, they decided to go to that place to hold an assembly and determine What will be the next actions to follow?

On the bridges, social organizations and workers from Pollolín

During today’s morning Traffic in the Alto Valle was congested until minutes after noon. One of the most compromised sectors and which concentrated the largest number of claims It was that of the highway bridges that connect Cipolletti with the capital Neuquén.

Vehicular circulation is very complicated by the cut. Photo Florence Jump

In that place, starting at 10 o’clock, the members of the social movements nucleated in the Popular Front Darío Santillán that bet on the route until the midday.

They explained that they will gather for “an increase in the workers of the popular economy,” after anticipating last week that, if they did not receive responses from the national government, they would protest again.

in parallel and Allen they began to demonstrate from 10 to 12 with the same claim: the increase in social assistance and greater delivery of food to underprivileged sectors. “We are concerned that the policies that must address this reality sleep in an official’s drawer, or that the Ministry of Economy has other priorities,” said Natali Quinteros, spokesperson for the movement in that Rio Negro town.

The referents of the social organization reported that they carried out a total cut on Provincial Route 65 that will remain until 3:00 p.m. As they explained that in the city of Allen the current mayor Liliana Martin does not respond to the demands of the canteens and picnic areas, which for months have been requesting food modules. They announced that, if there is no response, the measures could be extended for the next few days.

For its part, the Popular Frontr Dario Santillán based in Cipolletti stated that in the city the claim is against the national government. They explained that “the readjustment that the current government is carrying out is doing so with those who have less. They do not send food to the kitchens, the machinery to generate work that they promised was forgotten, and there is increasing concern in families who cannot bring food to their homes. We ask that the Minister of Social Development of the Nation leave and the state provide a solution for families.

Some motorists took an hour to cross from Cipolletti to Neuquén. Photo: courtesy

Social organizations had already anticipated that they would interrupt transitAt the moment, the two lanes of the highway bridge that join Cipolletti and Neuquén are cut off. The lane coming from Neuquén towards Cipolletti is completely cut off by the Dario Santillán organization, while the other lane is cut off intermittently by the workers of the Pollolín firm until 12.

Also in access to the third bridge, and in the roundabout of Route 151, there is a flyer from Pollolín workers.

The claim of the Pollolín workers at the Cipolletti roundabout. Photo Florence Jump

The concentration at both points began in the early hours of the morning at the property owned by the food company in Cipolletti and from there they went to the area of ​​the bridges, where they carried out the mobilizations with a pamphleteer.

A meeting put the Family outage on Route 22 on hold

After a first day of protest, Workers from the Neuquén Family Undersecretary grouped in ATE had announced that they would cut Route 22 again this Wednesday in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Development of the province, at the height of Anaya street, as they did yesterday.

In dialogue with RÍO NEGRO, Natalia Pincheira, the workers’ delegate, was the one who confirmed that after an assembly it was agreed to continue the measure and “strengthen the pressure” this Wednesday at 8.30, in front of the provincial ministry building led by Germán Chapinobut a meeting dismantled the measure, for now.

As indicated by the representative, they denounce that the facilities where they serve vulnerable populations are not in conditions and that they were warned that will suffer discounts if they maintain the measures of force. Likewise, he clarified that the roadblock is not the only measure they took, but rather, to try to obtain a response, was the last alternative.

Dany Rojas, another worker delegate, reported that at this time They are at the door of the undersecretariat in front of the route, waiting for the results of the meeting. «We come from several instances, they did not offer even half of the resolutions that we asked for, what they offered was very uncertain, We ask for the minimum and necessary to develop the taskyeah,” he explained.

Rojas mentioned that they await the results and, if not as expected, they will evaluate how the measures continue today and tomorrow.

Hospitallers will go on strike in Río Negro

The workers gathered in the Río Negro Public Health Union Association (Asspur) They will carry out a strike this Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13. The forceful measure was announced on the union’s networks and will take place in the context of what they called “provincial day of struggle.”

From the organization, they specified that the claim will have as its main objective to ask for “Decent wages for Salud de Río Negro“, from the reopening of the salary discussion with the provincial government. Specifically, they demand that income wages equal the family basket, and are indexed to the evolution of inflationin addition to other points related to working and building conditions in hospitals.

In the statement, Asspur confirmed that the strike will take place throughout the province during this Wednesday and Thursday, with reduction of tasks and personnel in health centers. It was not indicated, however, they will carry out some demonstration in the streets and routes.

Provincial strike of ATE Río Negro

What was already a complex union scenario, as a result of conflicts with teachers and police officers in the province, became even more difficult at the beginning of this week for the Río Negro government, after the announcement of a provincial strike of ATE, this Wednesday.

The union of state officials pointed out that the measure of force will reach all provincial, municipal and national state agencies, including the Casa de Río Negro, in the City of Buenos Aires. Among his claims, they demand “he move to a permanent plant and the job stability of all precarious workers“, as specified in a letter released on Tuesday.

They indicated that throughout the day, They will carry out mobilizations throughout the province, with other demands such as the regularization of workers under the teaching hours modality, the implementation of the Unhealthy Law and the increase in on-call points for the health sector.

In cipolletti there will be one flyer in the General Directorate of Revenue located at 305 Hipólito Yrigoyen street. The objective is to explain to the public why they are carrying out the strike. From the union they request the pass to the plant of the workers, the mobility payment for the goalkeepers and that the salaries do not fall below inflation.

48-hour strike by UNTER and mobilized police

Although the force measure will start towards the end of the week, it should be remembered that, after rejecting the latest salary offer from the government of Arabela Carreras, The Unter teachers’ union called a five-day strike, which will begin this Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14in the prelude to what will be the provincial elections.

The proposal to continue with the strike was discussed this past Monday in the Extraordinary Congress of the union, held in a retirement room in the city of General Roca, and obtained 160 votes in favor and 71 against. In turn, in that meeting, They decided to call another cessation of activities for the next week for 72 hours.

As for the prolonged police conflict carried out by active and retired troops, and demanding better salary conditions, continues, and without resolution forecasts, in Río Negro.

During this Tuesday, a police assembly, convened by the Welfare Council and held in Jacobacci, rejected the “imposed increase” for uniformed officers, ratified that “The fight continues” and assured that the presence of the uniformed for the electoral operation on Sunday “is not guaranteed” if “there is no call for dialogue.”

Also, It was reiterated that the withdrawal of collaboration will continue, the campsites and that on Friday there will be mobilizations in some towns, thus increasing the pressure on the Río Negro government and the logistics and security operation for the provincial elections this Sunday.

Strike at the University of Comahue: there will be no classes for a week

The Association of teachers of the University of Comahue reported that there will be a strike for which classes will not be taughtthis timefor a week. They indicated that it is due to the lack of responses to the demand for the reopening of the wage parity.

The measure will be from April 17 to 22, although there will also be visibility activities that will begin this week, precisely the Tuesday and Thursday.

Traffic on the Neuquén-Cipolletti bridges was chaos

The morning began with some complications in the transit on Route 22, at the height of the highway bridge that connects Cipolletti and Neuquén, due to the protest of the workers of the Pollolin firm.

At the Third Bridge, there were also delays due to intermittent cuts, which the protesters take advantage of to talk to the drivers.

In this sense, those people who needed to travel between the two provinces had to take alternative paths to Route 22 and thus avoid complications. One of the alternatives was the Centenario-Cinco Saltos bridge, since it will be released to traffic. The other alternative, cross the bridge of the Ballester Dam.

