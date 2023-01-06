After the drama, the tragedy and the pain that will never end, now two parents must also resign themselves to the joke. The family members of Giuliano De Seta, the 18-year-old crushed by a one-ton block of steel during school-work alternation, are not entitled to compensation. Giuliano, as the Gazzettino reconstructs, was technically an intern and not a worker at the BC Service of Noventa di Piave (Venice), where on 16 September around 5 pm he died.