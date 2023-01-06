The Buffalo player who suffered cardiac arrest on the field remains in intensive care and intubated but is now able to communicate with doctors. The first thing he asked them was who had won the game
News we were all waiting for with bated breath: Damar Hamlin opened his eyes, shook the hands of his loved ones around him, is able to communicate with doctors by writing (the first thing she asked him was who had won the game.. .. The doctors response was: “You won, you won the game of life”) and he shows no signs of neurological damage. The condition of his lungs, for which he was greatly feared, has also improved considerably. The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the last Monday Night of the season due to cardiac arrest, remains intubated in the intensive care unit in the Cincinnati hospital where he was hospitalized after having been given cardiac massage to restart the heart on the playing field of Bengals stadium. Bills’ statement opens the door to the hope of a full recovery for Hamlin: “According to the doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who are treating him, Damar has shown significant signs of improvement in the last 24 hours and continues to progress”. It’s still early to declare him out of danger, but everything seems to point to a happy ending.
Meanwhile, the NFL – with all the necessary precautions given the delicacy of the subject – is racking its brains to find a difficult solution to the recovery of the game, which will greatly influence the final standings of the American Football Conference, including the first place which entitles to the bye in the first round. For now the last round, scheduled for Sunday, should be played as scheduled. There are two solutions for the possible Bengals-Bills recovery: play it on the following Sunday, postponing the start of the playoffs by a week, taking advantage of the gap week between the conference finals and the Super Bowl, or declaring the match void, or as if had ended in a draw.
Meanwhile, the fundraising that Hamlin had started to donate toys to poor children has exceeded 7 million dollars. His stated goal on the GoFundMe page was $2500… The incredible generosity of the NFL people made it possible to reach the incredible figure. Another ray of sunshine in this dramatic story in addition to the most important, the recovery of Damar.
