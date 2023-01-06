News we were all waiting for with bated breath: Damar Hamlin opened his eyes, shook the hands of his loved ones around him, is able to communicate with doctors by writing (the first thing she asked him was who had won the game.. .. The doctors response was: “You won, you won the game of life”) and he shows no signs of neurological damage. The condition of his lungs, for which he was greatly feared, has also improved considerably. The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the last Monday Night of the season due to cardiac arrest, remains intubated in the intensive care unit in the Cincinnati hospital where he was hospitalized after having been given cardiac massage to restart the heart on the playing field of Bengals stadium. Bills’ statement opens the door to the hope of a full recovery for Hamlin: “According to the doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who are treating him, Damar has shown significant signs of improvement in the last 24 hours and continues to progress”. It’s still early to declare him out of danger, but everything seems to point to a happy ending.