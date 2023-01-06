7:16

Biden: «Putin is looking for some oxygen. He understands that the Patriots work »

“Germany will also supply Ukraine with a battery of Patriot missiles.” US President Joe Biden said this during a meeting of his cabinet, referring to the “long discussion” he had with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which it was also decided to send Bradley and Marden armored vehicles to Kiev. The war in Ukraine is currently at a “critical point,” Biden said, and “we must do everything we can to help Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.”

The Russian troops, he added, “are not giving up at all”. Thus, “we will increase support for Ukraine.” As for the Patriots, Biden said that they serve Ukraine to “defend themselves against Russian air attacks” and that “they work and the Russians are beginning to understand that they work well”. The Patriots, the president said again, “will help a lot”.