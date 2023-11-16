VERA project. In December, a review of national and international experiences to start the operational phase

Il VERA project aims to be a strategic tool to support the Pact for Work and Climate, the 2030 Agenda for the sustainable development of the Region, the PAIR 2030 and the Path for carbon neutrality, in coherence with the Digital Agenda of Emilia-Romagna ( ADER) 2020-25 ‘Data Valley Common Good’.
The kick-off event starts from a review of national and international experiences and then launches the operational phase of the VERA project, it will take place on December 7, 2023 – ore 14:30
at the Emilia-Romagna Region, Viale della Fiera 8, Bologna, Room 20 May 2012.
Plan
2.30pm – Introduction and institutional greetings
Irene PrioloVice President of the Emilia-Romagna Region
Francesco UbertiniPresident of IFAB and Professor at the University of Bologna
Moderate the meeting
Mirko degli EspostiFull Professor Department of Physics and Astronomy University of Bologna
Interventions
2.45pm – Urban digital twins: new technologies at the service of smart cities
Peruzzi BearData Scientist IFAB
Filippo DallaPhD student at DIFA University of Bologna
3.00pm – The international experiences of Digital Twin
Herrenberg (Germania)
Leyla KernResearch assistant in visualization and digital twins at the High-performance Computing Center Stuttgart
Tallinn (Estonia)
Victoria PrilenskaPhD, research fellow and project manager in FinEst Centre for Smart Cities, Tallinn University of Technology
Andres MaremaeDigital twin project manager in Tallinn Strategic Management Office
3.30pm – The projects of the cities of Emilia-Romagna
Digital twin of Bologna Digital twin of Parma
3.50pm – The path towards the digital twin of Emilia-Romagna: VERA
Paolo FerrecchiGeneral Director DG Care of the territory and the environment, Emilia-Romagna Region
4.10pm – Conclusions and final greetings
Paola SalomoniCouncilor for schools, universities, research, digital agenda of the Emilia-Romagna Region