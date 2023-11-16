Home » VERA project. In December, a review of national and international experiences to start the operational phase
News

VERA project. In December, a review of national and international experiences to start the operational phase

by admin
VERA project. In December, a review of national and international experiences to start the operational phase

Il VERA project aims to be a strategic tool to support the Pact for Work and Climate, the 2030 Agenda for the sustainable development of the Region, the PAIR 2030 and the Path for carbon neutrality, in coherence with the Digital Agenda of Emilia-Romagna ( ADER) 2020-25 ‘Data Valley Common Good’.

The kick-off event starts from a review of national and international experiences and then launches the operational phase of the VERA project, it will take place on December 7, 2023ore 14:30
at the Emilia-Romagna Region, Viale della Fiera 8, Bologna, Room 20 May 2012.

Registrations

Per online registrations see the link:

Plan

2.30pm – Introduction and institutional greetings
Irene PrioloVice President of the Emilia-Romagna Region
Francesco UbertiniPresident of IFAB and Professor at the University of Bologna

Moderate the meeting
Mirko degli EspostiFull Professor Department of Physics and Astronomy University of Bologna

Interventions

2.45pm – Urban digital twins: new technologies at the service of smart cities
Peruzzi BearData Scientist IFAB
Filippo DallaPhD student at DIFA University of Bologna

3.00pm – The international experiences of Digital Twin

Herrenberg (Germania)
Leyla KernResearch assistant in visualization and digital twins at the High-performance Computing Center Stuttgart
Tallinn (Estonia)
Victoria PrilenskaPhD, research fellow and project manager in FinEst Centre for Smart Cities, Tallinn University of Technology
Andres MaremaeDigital twin project manager in Tallinn Strategic Management Office

3.30pm – The projects of the cities of Emilia-Romagna

Digital twin of Bologna Digital twin of Parma

3.50pm – The path towards the digital twin of Emilia-Romagna: VERA

Paolo FerrecchiGeneral Director DG Care of the territory and the environment, Emilia-Romagna Region

See also  Donald Trump says he will seal the border with Mexico and carry out the largest deportation in US history

4.10pm – Conclusions and final greetings

Paola SalomoniCouncilor for schools, universities, research, digital agenda of the Emilia-Romagna Region

Useful links:

You may also like

The US will announce sanctions against Russia on...

NASA is looking for four candidates willing to...

Ghent researchers start “unprecedented” health research with 20,000...

Training Cycle for Sustainable Livestock began in Cauca...

Why is Nanchang’s Spring Festival cultural tourism market...

University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles – 29...

Houston U-19 Squash Championship: Huzaifa of Pakistan wins...

Behind bars, subject who threatened to burn his...

Leitang Community, Pingshan Township, Yangzhou: Using three “threes”...

Assalny – Online News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy