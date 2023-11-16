Home » Otter on Sparta, Lion Cubs and a famous idol: Jordan’s story motivates me
Otter on Sparta, Lion Cubs and a famous idol: Jordan's story motivates me

He always waited for dad to come home from work and go digging with him. And when Patrik Vydra was twelve, he moved from Beroun to Sparta. He won a title with her in the spring and is now a patient substitute, the defensive all-rounder picking up starts in the tight end A’s minutes at a time. “I hope that it will break one day,” says one of the leaders of the Czech 21-team squad, which, after a messed-up start to the European qualification, awaits Monday’s friendly with Slovakia. In an interview with Sport.cz, they talked about basketball legend Michael Jordan, experiences from the European League and the attempt to restart the troubled Lions.

