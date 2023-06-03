Verbund wants to lower the electricity price back to below 20 cents

Verbund boss Michael is promising a price reduction for existing customers this month. “We will very likely make our customers an offer here in June. It will probably be less than 20 cents, from now 24 cents,” said Strugl on Saturday in ORF radio’s “Ö1-Mittagsjournal”. As recently as March 1, the partially state-owned electricity company had increased the energy price for its approximately 500,000 household customers to 23.9 cents net per kilowatt hour (kWh).

Strugl once again defended the collective bargaining policy of the group. In the previous year, wholesale prices had risen much more and faster than the tariffs of many customers. The high purchasing prices were delayed and not fully felt by households. However, according to Strugl, it is not true that the price increases were passed on faster than the price reductions.