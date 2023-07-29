Veres Polissia 0:2 – video reviews of matches of the 1st round of the UPL – July 28

On Friday, July 28, the new season in the Ukrainian Premier League started with matches in Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

Premier League. 1st round

“Veres” (Rivne) – “Polissya” (Zhytomyr) – 0:2 (Makuana, 2, Budkivskyi, 39). In the 57th minute, Hitchenko (“Polissya”) was withdrawn, and in the 87th – Balan (“Heather”). Junior squads — 0:0.

According to the agreement between the teams, the nominal home match for “Veres” was played in Zhytomyr, since “Polyssia” wanted to hold its debut match in the domestic Premier League in its native walls. In the end, the nominal guests won thanks to two goals in the first half by Makuana, a legionnaire from the Republic of Congo, and Budkivskyi, an ex-forward of the Ukrainian national team.

After the break, the people of Zhytomyr remained in the minority after the removal of Gitchenko (the referee initially awarded the defender a “mustard” and awarded a penalty to the goal of “Polyssia”, but then changed his decision, awarding a free kick and removing the offender from the field), but Yuri Kalitvintsev’s wards persevered, and in the last minutes, the teams were generally equal after the second yellow card was received by the defender of “Veres” Balan.

Thus, “Polyssia” won its debut victory in the Premier League, and the team’s newcomer, experienced goalkeeper Denys Boyko, continued the streak without conceding goals in the highest domestic division, which has been going on since… 2019. However, during this time, the defender of “Dnipro”, “Dynamo” and a number of other clubs played only eight matches in the UPL.

“Obolon” (Kyiv) – “Kolos” (Kovalyvka) – 0:0. Junior squads — 1:4.

In the derby of the capital region, the spectators never saw the goals. Although both teams created enough moments, both the blacksmiths and the “brewers” could come forward. But, apparently, they saved the effective shots for future rounds…

We would like to add that the following matches will be played as part of the 1st round of the Ukrainian Premier League: “Rukh” – “Zorya”, “Metalist 1925” – “Shakhtar” (July 29); LNZ – ​​Chornomorets, Dynamo – Minai, Oleksandria – Kryvbas (July 30). The match “Vorskla” – “Dnipro-1” was postponed to a later date due to the participation of both teams in the qualification of European Cups.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that “Dynamo” and “Vorskla” learned about potential opponents in the Conference League, and “Dnipro-1” – possible opponents in the Champions League and Europa League.

Photo of FC “Polyssia”

