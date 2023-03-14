Home News Verónica Alcocer will have surgery to change her breast prostheses
The President’s Wife Gustavo Petro, Veronica Alcocer He will have to undergo surgery this Tuesday, March 14, as reported in a statement by the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the document, her passage through the operating room responds to medical recommendations to change her breast prostheses:

“On medical recommendation, the First Lady of the Nation, Verónica Alcocer García, will submit this Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to a surgery to change their breast prostheses, in order to avoid future risks in their state of health.

For this reason, Mrs. Verónica will take a break from her work schedule and will be absent for a few weeks, until the medical staff authorizes her to resume her work.”

The House of Nariño has not yet given more details in this regard, however what is very likely is that the first lady will be absent from her tasks for the next few weeks, until it is pertinent to resume them after a medical assessment.

It should be noted that since Gustavo Petro came to his position, Verónica has been supporting him on different fronts and projects focused on the child population and womensince the first lady has been very active in different events.

Likewise, the president’s wife has made her appearances at important celebrations such as the Carnival of Barranquilla or as hostess also in the palace where days ago she received the Turkish ambassador to seek allies to cooperate in projects that generate employment and improve education. of the kids.

News in development…

