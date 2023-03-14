Home News “Ramadan shopping” brings together Moroccan women in Germany
“Ramadan shopping” brings together Moroccan women in Germany

“Ramadan shopping” brings together Moroccan women in Germany
Photo: Hespress

Hespress from RabatTuesday 14 March 2023 – 13:31

“Taste Ramadan in Germany as if you were in Morocco,” the slogan of the second Ramadan shopping exhibition, organized by the Moroccan-German Association for Culture and Integration, in coordination with the “Al-Furqan Mosque” in Mülheim.

According to the organizers, the exhibition aims to encourage Moroccan women entrepreneurs in Germany and introduce their small businesses on the one hand, and on the other hand, to present a diverse show that covers the needs of the holy month of Ramadan. So that the exhibition constitutes an opportunity to shop and acquire everything related to the month of Ramadan with its Moroccan-flavored rituals, and also an opportunity to confirm the keenness of Moroccans in Germany to cling to the Ramadan identity and culture that distinguishes them from other Muslim communities in this country.

The exhibition included Moroccan women from Germany, who preferred to display products of women’s cooperatives in some Moroccan villages, to encourage and support their products and to open German markets to them.

The exhibition extended over two days in the large seminar hall at Al-Furqan Mosque, and came as an affirmation of the openness of Moroccan mosques in Germany to civil society and their engagement in joint work that achieves the principle of coexistence and dialogue through the participation of non-Muslims in shopping and benefiting from this initiative that the organizing association is trying to develop in the future.

See also  “Give everyone a fright” with COVID variant

