Dutch Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his victory after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne April 2, 2023.Foto: MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

news-content”>

Max Verstappen won in Australia. Overall, his victory was relatively safe, even if there were numerous chaotic scenes at the end.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won the Formula 1 race in Australia. The defending champion, who started the race from pole, initially had a few problems at the start. He had to let both Mercedes drivers pass.

However, two accidents in the first laps immediately caused chaos: First, the safety car came out after Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) went off the track, a few laps later the race was even stopped for several minutes due to an accident by Alex Albon (Williams). interrupted.

After the restart, it only took a few laps before Verstappen was able to grab Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). After that, not much happened at the top for a long time.

accident just before the end

However, an accident shortly before the end threw things up again: After another interruption, the race was restarted with only two laps to go – and not behind the safety car, but surprisingly standing. A big crash ensued.

As a result, the race was stopped again, after which there was a long period of confusion as to how to proceed. In the end, the GP ended behind the safety car. Hamilton was second in front of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

The other places in the points were followed by Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren), the only German driver Nico Hülkenberg (Haas) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren). Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) scored two points for the championship standings in ninth place, Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) in tenth place one point. The next race will be held in Azerbaijan in four weeks. (dts/red)