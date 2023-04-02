Home News Verstappen wins chaotic F1 race in Melbourne
News

Verstappen wins chaotic F1 race in Melbourne

by admin
Verstappen wins chaotic F1 race in Melbourne

Dutch Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his victory after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne April 2, 2023.Foto: MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

news-content”>

Max Verstappen won in Australia. Overall, his victory was relatively safe, even if there were numerous chaotic scenes at the end.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won the Formula 1 race in Australia. The defending champion, who started the race from pole, initially had a few problems at the start. He had to let both Mercedes drivers pass.

However, two accidents in the first laps immediately caused chaos: First, the safety car came out after Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) went off the track, a few laps later the race was even stopped for several minutes due to an accident by Alex Albon (Williams). interrupted.

After the restart, it only took a few laps before Verstappen was able to grab Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). After that, not much happened at the top for a long time.

accident just before the end

However, an accident shortly before the end threw things up again: After another interruption, the race was restarted with only two laps to go – and not behind the safety car, but surprisingly standing. A big crash ensued.

As a result, the race was stopped again, after which there was a long period of confusion as to how to proceed. In the end, the GP ended behind the safety car. Hamilton was second in front of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

The other places in the points were followed by Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren), the only German driver Nico Hülkenberg (Haas) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren). Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) scored two points for the championship standings in ninth place, Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) in tenth place one point. The next race will be held in Azerbaijan in four weeks. (dts/red)

See also  Volleyball A3. Malaguti is optimistic. "The Da Rold Belluno will make up for the return"

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

You may also like

The flag of Algeria is humiliated in Algeria...

“Lord, give me your peace, give me the...

Today is the 16th World Autism Day These...

Weather in NRW: warnings about continuous rain lifted...

Daytime high of 27 degrees ‘early summer’… Fine...

Humboldt shows us the return to a relationship...

VfB Stuttgart News: Substitute training is underway

Peter Zajac: Why KDH should approach and recruit...

Juan Diego Laverde, personality of the beautiful song

Federal Council elects Miriam Messling as new BVerfG...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy