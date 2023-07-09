Verstappen wins F1 British GP ahead of Norris

The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) achieved his eighth victory of the season, this Sunday at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, where he led a podium in which the locals Lando Norris (McLaren), second, and Lewis Hamilton were also present. (Mercedes), third.

Verstappen, current double world champion, once again flew over the track and confirmed his great superiority, despite a not entirely brilliant start.

In the general classification, Verstappen’s advantage over Pérez increases to 99 points.

“We had a very bad start. You have to see what happened, but after that the two McLarens were super fast. We had to be focused to get past them. After that, everything went well and I was able to get my advantage,” Verstappen explained just at the end of the race, highlighted the “great resistance” that Norris planted in this race.

Norris had started second in the race and allowed himself the luxury of overtaking Verstappen at the start, sparking euphoria among the British fans. But the excitement lasted only a few minutes: the Dutchman took first place on lap five and then calmly controlled the race, although he was not able to get as wide a gap as usual.

The safety car intervened due to a breakdown of the Haas of the Dane Kevin Magnussen on lap 33, regrouping the peloton. Verstappen had no problem when the race resumed for the last fifteen laps.

