Verstappen wins the Austrian GP, ​​his fifth consecutive race

Verstappen wins the Austrian GP, ​​his fifth consecutive race

Without opponents, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won his fifth consecutive Grand Prix this Sunday in Austria, the seventh this season, increasing his great advantage as leader of the Formula 1 World Championship after nine races.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) completed the podium at Red Bull Ring’s Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen, current double world champion, has a gigantic advantage of 81 points with his teammate Pérez in the overall World Cup.

The Dutchman achieved his 42nd F1 win at the age of 25 and is clearly heading towards his third consecutive world title.

His triumph at the Red Bull Ring allows him to become the ‘recordman’ in Austria, with four victories, breaking the tie he had with the Frenchman Alain Prost.

In fact, the Dutchman has won four times on this circuit because in 2021 he won the Styrian Grand Prix, added to the calendar at the last moment due to cancellations due to the pandemic.

