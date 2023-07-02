Final classification of the Austrian GP, ​​with Sainz fourth and Alonso, sixth

02/07/2023 and las 16:59 CEST

Carlos Sainz has been very close to getting on the podium at the Red Bull Ring, although Checo Pérez has relegated him to fourth place

Fernando Alonso has not been able to shine on the Spielberg circuit and has had to settle for sixth position

Max Verstappen has added his fifth consecutive victory in Austria and the seventh in nine grand prix. Charles Leclerc has been second, signing the second podium of the season for him and for Ferrari, which has confirmed his step forward with the improvements introduced this weekend at the Spielberg circuit.

The Monegasque finished ahead of a Checo Pérez, who completed a great comeback from 15th place on the grid after his poor qualifying on Friday. The Mexican has left Carlos Sainz without a prize, whom he has relegated to fourth place after starring in a fantastic battle in the last few laps.

Lando Norris, with a reborn McLaren, has completed the ‘top-5’ and has been chosen driver of the day. Fernando Alonso he had to settle for sixth place this time, hoping to improve the performance of his Aston Martin next week at Silverstone.

Austrian GP (71 laps)

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1.25.33.607

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) a 5″155

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 17″188

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 21″377 12

5. Lando Norris (McLaren) a 26″327

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) at 30″317

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a 39″196

8. George Russell (Mercedes) a 48″403

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) a 57″667

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) a 59″043

11. Alexander Albon (Williams) a 69″767

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1 lap away

13. Logan Sargeant (Williams) a 1 vuelta

14. Gyanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) a 1 vuelta

15. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri) a 1 vuelta

16. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1 lap away

17. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 1 lap away

18. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) a 1 vuelta

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) a 1 Vuelta

Withdrawn:

20. Nico Hülkenberg (Haas) v. 8

