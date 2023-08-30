Home » VfB II takes the strain and defends the lead in the table
VfB II takes the strain and defends the lead in the table

VfB II takes the strain and defends the lead in the table

Luan Simnica (right) celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 for VfB II in Balingen. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Jens Lommel

TSG Balingen cannot stop VfB Stuttgart II in the regional football league either. Coach Markus Fiedler’s team wins 2:1 on the Zollernalb and keeps a clean sheet.

With a big chest and four wins in four regional league games, VfB Stuttgart II traveled to TSG Balingen. And coach Markus Fiedler’s team also took the hurdle on the Zollernalb, won 2-1 (0-0) and defended their lead in the standings. In front of 1350 spectators, Luan Simnica scored the 1-0 (83rd) after a cross from Babis Drakas. In a varied game, Dejan Galjen made it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season in the 89th minute. The Balingen consolation goal by Tobias Dierberger in the fourth minute of stoppage time came too late – referee Fabienne Michel then called off the whistle.

“It was the third English week in a row, so the game demanded a lot from us. We are all the happier about the three points,” said Fiedler, who stated: “We played a bad first half. But the longer the game went on, the more we got it on our side.” The VfB coach now hopes that Alexander Groiß’s injury isn’t that bad. The defender twisted his knee without the opponent’s intervention and had to be replaced in the 69th minute.

The next home game for VfB is on Sunday (2 p.m.). Then FC Astoria Walldorf comes to the Schlienz Stadium. Will the sixth win follow in the sixth game?

Lineup VfB II

Seimen – Reichardt (61st Paula), Groiß (69th Laupheimer), Nothnagel – Hoppe, Meyer, Di Benedetto (76th Drakas), Cisse (76th Simnica) – Boziaris (61st Chase), Münst – Galjen.

Term

With the regional team
1st matchday: VfB Stuttgart II – SG Barockstadt Fulda-Lehnerz 2:1. 2nd matchday: TSV Schott Mainz – VfB II 1:3. 3rd matchday: VfB II – Bahlinger SC 3:2. 4th matchday: FSV Frankfurt – VfB II 1:3. Matchday 5: TSG Balingen – VfB II (Tuesday, August 29, 7 p.m.). 6th matchday: VfB II – FC-Astoria Walldorf (Sunday, September 3, 2 p.m.). 7th matchday: SGV Freiberg – VfB II (Saturday, September 9, 2 p.m.). 8th matchday: VfB II – FC 08 Homburg (Saturday, September 16, 2 p.m.). 9th matchday: Kickers Offenbach – VfB II (Friday, September 22, 7 p.m.). 10th matchday: VfB II – TuS Koblenz (Saturday, September 30, 2 p.m.). 11th matchday: KSV Hessen Kassel – VfB II (Tuesday, October 3, 2 p.m.). Matchday 12: VfB II – 1. FSV Mainz 05 II (Sunday, October 8, 2 p.m.). (juf)

