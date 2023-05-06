VfB Lübeck: Fans celebrate their team after promotion to the third division | > – Sports

Status: 05/06/2023 11:29 am The regional football club VfB Lübeck is back in the third division after two years. The final whistle in Drochtersen not only gave the team around winning goal scorer Marvin Thiel the redeeming certainty that they had been promoted, but also the starting signal for an exuberant night of partying.

by Christina Schroeder

Wearing their promotion shirts, soaked in sweat and rain, and club scarves tied around their heads, the VfB Lübeck players jumped through the dressing room roaring. A remix of the Beatles classic “Let it be” boomed out of the overdriven speakers – now they could take it easy.

Lübeck for Hanover II uncatchable

Because the long-awaited promotion to the third division was accomplished – finally professional football again at the Lohmühle. There was no longer any doubt about that on Friday evening with the 1-0 (0-0) win at SV Drochtersen/Assel. Lübeck can no longer be caught by the competitor Hannover 96 II.

“I still can’t realize it!”

Goalscorer Marvin Thiel

After almost a two-hour bus ride, the promotion heroes were loudly and impressively welcomed by several hundred fans at the Lübeck club premises at around 1 a.m.: Pyrotechnics were fired, fireworks shot into the night sky. The players mingled with the fans, friends and family, so that the team around winning goal scorer Marvin Thiel and their supporters merged into a celebrating crowd.

“No more fourth division” – a mantra?

The numerous voices of “Never again in the Fourth League” seemed almost like a mantra. In May 2020, the North German Football Association (NFV) determined them as champions of the season that was canceled due to the coronavirus and thus as a direct promoter, but VfB had no chance in the higher division and were immediately relegated. That shouldn’t happen this time.

“So much has grown here during the season,” said the chairman of the supervisory board, Thomas Rehder. “Everything is just right here, so we’ll continue. Now we want to put together a powerful squad and hold the class.”

VIDEO: VfB Lübeck rises: Thiel’s beautiful winning goal (1 min)

With the rising wind behind them, VfB now also has the chance to win the Regionalliga Nord championship. HSV II, who did not register for the third division, did not get more than 1-1 at Atlas Delmenhorst. Lübeck, in second place, has one point less, but also has one more game to play than Hamburg.

Qualification for the DFB Cup in sight

Before the club has to face opponents in the third division, a final awaits coach Lukas Pfeiffer’s team in a good four weeks. In the state cup final, VfB Lübeck meets SC Weiche Flensburg 08 on June 3rd. A win would qualify Lübeck for the DFB Cup, just like last year. And then the opponents could have even bigger names than the future ones in the third division.

