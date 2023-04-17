Vías del Samán awarded works contracts for the Galicia intersection

The Vías del Samán program, led by the National Government, has awarded the works and supervision contracts for the intersection of Galicia in the department of Risaralda. The construction of the intersection and the Comprehensive Road Management (GVI) of the corridors La Victoria – Pereira – El Pollo – La Romelia and Cerritos – La Virginia – Ansermanuevo, will have a budget of more than $28,000 million.

The work contract was awarded to Ingeniería y Vías SAS BIC, which will execute the Galicia intersection, a work that will consist of two roundabouts and an overpass, improving safety and traffic conditions in the region.

Additionally, the company Ingeniería y Vías SAS BIC, which will be supervised by the oversight of TNM LIMITED, will also be in charge of the GVI of the corridors:

Pereira- Cartago- The

La Romelia- The

Cerritos-La Virginia.

The Virginia-

Comprehensive Road Management includes: periodic and routine maintenance of the road, emergency care and ambulance, tow truck and workshop car services, as has been provided by Vías del Samán since December 2021.

The contractors were chosen through a public call process carried out by Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial (Findeter), within the framework of inter-administrative contract 1594 of 2021. This contract gives rise to the Vías del Samán regional financing program, which aims to improve the connectivity of the departments of Risaralda and Valle del Cauca.

With this work, the National Government prioritizes the needs of the communities in the departments of Risaralda and Valle del Cauca, guaranteeing the mobility of users and improving security in one of the areas with the greatest urban growth in the department of Risaralda.