Vice Premier Liu Guozhong emphasizes agricultural disaster relief and epidemic prevention in Jilin

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong Visits Jilin Province to Assess Disaster Relief Efforts and Health Measures

Changchun, August 13 – Liu Guozhong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, conducted a two-day visit to Jilin province from August 12 to 13. The purpose of his visit was to assess the progress of agricultural and rural disaster relief efforts, as well as the implementation of health and epidemic prevention measures.

During his visit, Liu stressed the importance of adhering to the directives of General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding flood prevention and disaster relief work. He urged officials to prioritize agricultural and rural disaster relief efforts and ensure the recovery of production and livelihoods in affected areas. He also emphasized the need to carefully implement health and epidemic prevention measures to safeguard the well-being of the people, without compromising the achievements made in poverty alleviation efforts.

Liu Guozhong visited the severely affected cities of Shulan and Yushu to inspect the damage to crops and assess ongoing agricultural disaster relief efforts. He also gathered information regarding the damage and restoration of water conservancy facilities. Recognizing the significance of effective agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation, Liu emphasized the need to focus on draining waterlogging, reducing moisture in affected fields, and implementing measures to support seedlings, fertilization, replanting, and repairing damaged fields and water conservancy facilities. He also stressed the importance of supporting farmers through the provision of credit and insurance claim settlement services to boost their confidence in agricultural production.

In addition to inspecting agricultural areas, Liu Guozhong also assessed the effects of the disaster on local housing and visited poverty-stricken households. Expressing concern over the impact of flood disasters on poverty-stricken areas and individuals, he urged officials to take prompt assistance measures and provide basic support to prevent a large-scale return to poverty. Liu called for the integration of disaster-stricken areas’ restoration and reconstruction efforts with rural revitalization plans to expedite the recovery of rural industries and promote effective and orderly rural development.

Furthermore, Liu Guozhong paid a visit to a village clinic to assess its capacity to provide health services. He inquired about the health conditions of villagers, the state of village sanitation and disinfection, and the availability of essential medications. Recognizing the critical stage in post-disaster epidemic prevention, Liu emphasized the need to strictly implement various epidemic prevention measures to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases. He stressed the significance of monitoring the hygiene of drinking water, food, and the environment to ensure the safety of the masses. Additionally, Liu emphasized the importance of initiating scientific disinfection and sanitation protocols in residential settlements and living environments to prevent secondary pollution. He also highlighted the need for sufficient allocation of medicines and the deployment of medical personnel to provide health check-ups and medical treatments for affected individuals.

Overall, Vice Premier Liu Guozhong’s visit to Jilin province aimed to assess and bolster the ongoing agricultural and rural disaster relief efforts, as well as to ensure the effective implementation of health and epidemic prevention measures. Through these efforts, the government aims to uphold the well-being of the people while reinforcing the gains made in poverty alleviation and revitalizing the rural economy.

